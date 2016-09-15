Accusations Are Not Fact

Share 0

To The Editor:

The media’s faux attempt to appear fair and balanced has led them to egregiously equate the ravings of a lunatic presidential candidate with the performance of a flawed but stable politician who has received plaudits as well as criticism for her public service of three decades.

The media also has abetted Donald Trump’s flooding the truth with so many lies that anything looking like a fact is washed away. His surrogates are allowed to spout all sorts of falsehoods with gross impunity and very little push back.

At the same time, the media hypes any whiff of Clinton impropriety despite the lack of evidence (e.g., “Close down the Clinton Foundation because Trump and his proxies say there’s pay-to-play,” “Hey, maybe the Russians hacked your server but nobody knows about it”).

Where Hillary Clinton is concerned, news report after news report is filled with allegations leveraged as proof, not unlike what happened to John Kerry when he was “swiftboated” in 2004.

The media’s embrace of accusations as news, instead of a focus on the truth, has created a modern-day Frankenstein. This Frankenstein, a new body of voters for whom veracity no longer has meaning and therefore can be easily done away with, endangers our democracy.

The real story the media should be reporting on is that since the advent of Donald Trump’s campaign, many more Americans are publicly promoting racist, sexist, xenophobic, homophobic, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobic views. To quote Charles M. Blow of The New York Times, “If the basket fits . . .”

Katherine Liepe-Levinson, PhD,

Martin H. Levinson, PhD,

Forest Hills