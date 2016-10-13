Abandoned Bayside House Leaves A Mess

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Joana Fegos’ single-family suburban home sits comfortably on her quiet suburban block, next to a long line of quiet suburban homes. But just behind the towering green plywood walls, surrounding the house next door, a jungle is growing.

Weeds taller than people peak out from behind that green construction fence. Puddles of water accumulate in the dirt below, breeding mosquitos. Raccoons have moved into the decrepit building. These are Fegos and other neighbors’ complaints about the abandoned property at 215-06 49th Avenue in Bayside. The property has been vacant for four years, neighbors say, and while it has ostensibly been under construction, the owner rarely appears, the expected renovations never happened and the property has accumulated thousands of dollars in fines from unresolved violations.

“It’s a lot of weeds, mosquitos, raccoons, anything you can think of,” Fegos said of the property. “One night, I was coming out to put the garbage there, and a raccoon almost jumped me. So I cannot come out at night. We have to have all the lights on.”

At a press conference last Thursday, state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) stood in front of the property with nearly 20 residents calling for action. He pointed out that the building has accumulated over $16,000 in fines–$12,000 of which was for a violation for “failure to maintain adequate housekeeping” in 2014, according to Department of Buildings records.

“Obviously it brings down property values, it’s a hazard,” said Avella.

He said that the City seemed “incapable” of dealing with abandoned construction sites. He estimated that there are nearly 200 sites in his district having similar problems.

“If they don’t pay it, the City makes no effort to go after them to collect the fines, so it just sits there,” Avella said. “The City should be able to say to them, ‘listen, you can’t leave this like this.’”

Avella also explained that while he was in City Council under Mayor Bloomberg, the permit renewal period changed from one year to two years.

“So what’s happening on this site? Every two years they just go and get another permit,” said Avella. “And in between, the Department of Buildings seems incapable of doing anything.”

Avella announced on Friday that he also sent a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio, requesting a return to the original 1-year term, at least for one and two family homes.

A spokesperson from the Department of Buildings said that DOB would continue to monitor the property and take additional enforcement actions as necessary, but that while it could issue violations, it does not collect fines.

Residents can’t be sure what the reasons are for the years-long delay—the owner hasn’t spoken to anyone in the area for at least a year.

“We give her weekly, some people daily, calls,” said local Larry Laffan. He explained that the last time she answered one of those calls was two years ago.

The owner, Woei Chen Lee did not respond to a phone call requesting an interview. A spokesperson from the construction company, K’s Construction, said that the last they heard, the owner was trying to find someone to help pay off the fines and get a stop work order on the property removed before moving forward.

But as time goes on, residents say safety and quality of life problems persist. Helen Smindak, whose property brushes up against the vacant house, has weeds sprouting in her backyard. Her lawn is torn up from visits from her new neighbors: the raccoons.

“They nest in the house and the building, and come out into my yard at night. This is the second or third year that’s been happening,” Smindak said. “I’m very unhappy about my property.”

