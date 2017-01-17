Katz Starts Re-Election with $800,000 War Chest

Share 0

By Jon Cronin

Queens Borough President Melissa Katz announced that she has raised $200,000 for her re-election campaign since July from 375 donors and two-thirds of those contributors giving small-dollar donations.

In total she has raised $800,000 towards her campaign.

The $800,000 does not include matching funds that the campaign expects to receive through the city Campaign Finance Board’s matching funds program.

“The contributions we’ve received reflects the overwhelming grassroots support for this campaign,” Katz said.

“Queens families stand united in our desire to build a stronger community and provide opportunities to grow and thrive right here in the World’s Borough. That has been my number-one priority as Borough President and that is what will guide my campaign during this coming election.”

These results exceed last year’s January filings, when the borough president’s office reported an opening balance of just under $230,000 and contributions of $145,000 in her January 2016 periodic report. Katz was first elected as borough president in a 2013 landslide.

Katz’s office broke down the 375 total donors since the last reporting period in July and stated that 250 contributed $175 or less. According to the NYC Department of Finance 30 donors maxed out at the $3,850 donation.

This amounts to roughly two-thirds of Katz’s total donations coming in the form of small-dollar contributions.