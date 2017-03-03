7 Train Service Suspensions Throughout March

Share 1

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

In an effort to increase the 7 train’s capacity and reliability, the line will undergo service suspensions throughout the month of March, the Metropolitan Transit Authority announced earlier this week.

The $774 million worth of improvements on the 7 line would include replacement of underground and elevated tracks as well as switching out the existing 50 to 90-year-old fixed block signal system with state-of-the-art signal technology. The new signals are projected to allow the use of Communications-Based Train Control, which increases operational flexibility and allows for more trains to run consistently on the line.

“A safe, reliable Flushing line is critical to the growth of Queens and these projects are critical to the future of the line,” said New York City Transit Acting President Darryl Irick. “Replacing old tracks means a smoother, faster ride for customers, and installing a modern signal system means less crowded and more reliable commutes.”

In order to make these improvements, there will be weekend closures on the 7 subway line between Queensboro Plaza and 34 St-Hudson Yards in both directions.

Beginning March 3 at 11:30 p.m., 7 trains will be every weekend in the month of March, with services operating again at 5 a.m. on Mondays.

Although there will be no subway service, the NYCT will be operating free shuttle bus services that make all stops at Queensboro Plaza, Queens Plaza, Court Square, Hunters Point Avenue and Vernon Blvd-Jackson Avenue stations.

For more information on line work, visit the www.mta.info.