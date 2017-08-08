7 Train Plagued By Weekend Of Sexual Misconduct

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Two incidents involving sexual misconduct—in which an off-duty police officer and an infant were the victims—occurred on the 7 train last week.

On Friday around 10:20 a.m., Fnu Kamruzzaman, 27, who was shirtless, allegedly rubbed his genitals on an off-duty female police officer’s arm while riding on a Manhattan-bound 7 train.

After the officer confronted Kamruzzaman, he allegedly ran away when the train stopped at the 40th Street—Lowery Street station. Kamruzzaman ran so fast that he left behind his phone and backpack, which enabled detectives to capture him within hours.

Police arrested Kamruzzaman and charged him with forcible touching and sexual abuse.

NYPD Transit Chief Joseph Fox tweeted on Saturday night, “This pervert picked the wrong victim—fled leaving behind his backpack, phone, his DNA & his dignity. Transit SVU Dets. got him within hrs.”

According to reports, Kamruzzaman had been arrested twice before. One of the incidents occurred in 2014 when he rubbed himself on a 15-year-old girl on a train on the Upper West Side. Kamruzzaman is currently serving 10 years of probation. The defendant is currently being held on $20,000 bail and awaiting arraignment.

Kamruzzaman’s lawyer, Christine McKeithan, said that Kamruzzaman did not purposely rub himself on the officer, but was instead crammed in among the rush hour crowd.

And on Saturday around 1:15 p.m., Antonio Guarchaj, 42, was riding on a Manhattan-bound 7 train when he sat next to a mother, who was breastfeeding her 10-month-old baby.

According to police reports, Guarchaj allegedly touched the infant’s feet before getting up and moving to another seat. He then returned to ask the mother for the baby’s name before allegedly putting his hands underneath the baby’s skirt and groping her buttocks.

The mother grabbed her child tightly and Guarchaj exited the train at the 52nd Street—Roosevelt Avenue station, but witnesses to the incident followed him. Guarchaj was arrested on charges of sex abuse, forcible touching, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Although Guarchaj has four prior arrests, none involve sex abuse. The defendant is being held on a $1,000 bail or $1,000 bond. He is scheduled to return court on Friday.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com