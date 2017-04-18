7 Train Celebrates 100 Years

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

This Friday, the 7 Train, which travels from 34th Street in Manhattan to Flushing-Main Street, will officially mark its 100th anniversary of serving the Queens community.

On April 21, 1917 at 2 p.m., the 7 train took its very first trip from Grand Central station to Corona.

In commemoration of the anniversary, the transportation advocacy group Access Queens and New York Transit Museum will hold a celebration with several speakers, followed by a ride on the train from Grand Central to Corona, with the event set to begin at 1 p.m. and the ride to take place exactly at 2 p.m.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com