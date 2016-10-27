50th Anniversary Of Sword Of Doom

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Fans of samurai movies will want to head over to the Museum of the Moving Image on Saturday, Nov. 5, to celebrate a prestigious day in the genre’s history.

Famed actor Tatsuya Nakadai will be attending in person a 50th anniversary showing of one of his most renowned films, the Sword of Doom. The museum will present the film on an imported 35mm print. The film was originally released in 1966 and was directed by Kihachi Okamoto.

The film, considered to be one of Nakadai’s best performances, features the actor playing a gifted swordsman who kills without any show of emotion, mercy or regret, devoting himself to a life of evil that ultimately leads him to madness. The film is famous for its ending battle sequence, one of the most beloved and longest sword fights on film. It features Nakadai’s character, Ryunosuke Tsukue, spending seven minutes fighting off dozens of attackers.

A summary on the Japan Society’s website describes Nakadai’s character as a “nihilistic samurai with large, hollow eyes who gradually becomes the embodiment of evil by mercilessly killing everyone in his path.” It explains that the movie “abandons the mythos of samurai chivalry in order to explore the extremities of violence and chaos.” The movie is also known for its controversial ending, which leaves the viewer hanging in suspense. The Japan Society will be sponsoring the event.

Nakadai co-stars with Toshiro Mifune, who plays a rival swordsman. But it is Nakadai who will be at the Museum of the Moving Image to celebrate the 50th anniversary with fans. In fact, the showing will be just the latest installment of Nakadai’s annual visits to the Museum of the Moving Image.

Nakadai has starred in over 130 films by directors including Akira Kurosawa, Masaki Kobayashi, Kon Ichikawa, Mikio Naruse and more. Some of his other highlights include his portrayal of Kaji in Kobayashi’s “The Human Condition” trilogy, and other films including “When A Woman Ascends The Stairs,” “Samurai Rebellion,” and “Portrait of Hell.”

Nakadai hails from Tokyo and was brought up in a very poor family. As an actor, he was influenced by American film stars like John Wayne and Marlon Brando, and decided to pursue the career after being unable to afford going to college. His first film was Kobayachi’s “The Thick Walled Room.” His career really kicked off after he played the role of a yakuza named Jo in Kobayashi’s “Black River.” Since then he has received a number of recognitions, including the Order of Culture in 2015 and the Asahi Prize in 2013.

The screening, billed as “An Afternoon with Tatsuya Nakadai,” will be held with support from the Japan Foundation, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Museum of the Moving Image’s Redstone Theater. Tickets are $12, but free for members at the Film Lover and MoMI kids premium levels. Tickets can be purchased online, and members seeking online reservations can contact members@movingimage.us for more information. All tickets include same-day admission to the museum.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com, or @farrellj329.