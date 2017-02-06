Share 0

50-Plus Community News Floral Park

If you’re interested in 50-Plus Community News Floral Park choose the Queens Tribune paper. This local weekly newspaper can offer to you plenty of information about many topics on senior living. If you’re looking to move to the Queens area there are many senior communities that are listed in the Blue Book edition of this reputable paper. In fact this edition can truly be used as a guide throughout the many towns in Queens. Information such as bus routes, subway maps and railroad maps help you get around. You can easily find police, firemen, libraries and schools within the Blue Book edition. Another invaluable resource regarding 50-Plus Community News Floral Park in the Queens Tribune are the contacts that we offer for getting assistance. You can find telephone numbers and email addresses for the SNAP program, Health Insurance Assurance and energy assistance through HEAP. You can also find a long list of food pantries available, pharmaceutical assistance phone numbers, senior transportation and housing contacts too. The Queens Tribune has been providing the people of Queens up to date news on sports, politics, education and business for over 30 years. If you haven’t already picked up a copy, do it today. There are so many positive reasons why you should choose this paper if ou are interested in 50-Plus Community News Floral Park to help you with senior living. Look for it where newspapers are sold. You don’t have to pay for it because it’s free!