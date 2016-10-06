$5 Million Grant To Two Queens Colleges

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Last week, during the Queens Tribune’s Champion For Change & Leadership Awards ceremony, President of Queens College Felix Matos Rodriguez was called out by Councilman Barry Grodenchik, who was delivering a speech and had noticed Matos on his phone. Matos stood up and announced that at that very moment, he had received notification that Queens College, in collaboration with Queensborough Community College, had received a $5 million grant for its Hispanic-Serving Institution’s (HSI) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Program, a grant that officially makes Queens College a Hispanic-serving institution.

The announcement couldn’t have happened at a better time, not only because Matos Rodriguez had just received an award for being the first Hispanic/Latino president at the institution, but because it happened during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“So I get busted for looking at my iPhone but we just got a note from the Department of Education and I think it is fitting that we hear it during Hispanic Heritage Month that we were just awarded a five-year $5 million grant for our Hispanic-Serving Institution program,” Matos Rodriguez announced. “So that is why I was checking my phone, because of $5 million.”

According to Eva Fernandez, professor and acting assistant provost at Queens College, the five-year project’s funding began on Oct. 1. This is the first time Queens College received an HSI designation.

“The fact that we received this funding during Hispanic Heritage Month is more of a cause to celebrate and to get the word out and to work on activities that will improve our HSI STEM program,” said Fernandez.

Now that Queens College has received this grant, its goal is to graduate more Hispanics and low-income students with STEM degrees and higher GPAs.

Fernandez, who has been working at Queens College for 16 years, said that in the past decade she has seen the population change.

“We are able to do wonderful work because our students are so diverse and interesting,” said Fernandez. “Queens College is such a unique place to work and it allows you to help prepare the New York City citizens of the future.”

The collaboration between Queens College and Queensborough Community College means that both institutions will share resources and faculty personnel. Activities will also be combined.

The overall program will consist of the professional aspect, working on student-based tutoring and the creation of an articulation committee.

“There has never been something as expansive as this done before across colleges,” said Fernandez. “I am very hopeful that it is going to provide a framework for other colleges to adopt.”

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com