5 Back-To-School Tips To Maximize Family Time

As summer comes to a close, the anticipation of the new back-to-school year can be both exciting and stressful. Summer fun will soon give way to after school activities, sports and homework. Mornings will become slightly more hectic and fast-paced as everyone races to get their backpacks and get out the door.

It can be easy to forget to take the time to recharge and reconnect with your family to really enjoy the time shared, whether it’s before school or during an afternoon snack.

For the parents preparing for the back-to-school rush, General Mills offers these five tips to decrease the frenzy and maximize family time:

1. Do your back-to-school shopping early.

Waiting for the first day of school to shop is a recipe for disaster. Beat the rush and picked over shelves by getting in your shopping early, when shelves are freshly stocked and the crowds are minimal. You might not have the full supplies list, but you know the essentials.

2. Prep meals for the family.

The first week of school can be pretty hectic and as a result, your family’s eating habits can suffer. Take one thing off your plate and prep your meals in advance. Prepping individual portions of cereals and pre-cutting fresh fruit means there’s one less question mark in the morning. Meal prep gives you more time to enjoy the company of your family.

3. Prep your kids for back-to-school mode.

The transition from summertime to school time can be a hard one, so ease your kids into school mode a week in advance by setting the alarms in the morning, having them work on learning activities during the day and having their “after-school” snack time. You can use these tips and get creative with your “snack game” by using their favorite cereal to help them beat the back to school blues.

4. Create a homework station.

It’s easy to get distracted when you’re doing something boring, that’s why creating a designated space for homework and studying is necessary. No more sitting in front of the TV while you “read.”

5. Take “cariño” time.

It’s easy to over-plan, over-schedule and over-stress with the arrival of the school year. Sharing a snack with your kids means time to relax and just enjoy their company. Whether it’s first thing in the morning or when they get home from school, enjoying a bowl of their favorite cereal or some cut up carrots and hummus together is good for the whole family both physically and mentally.

With all these tips in mind, parents and kids alike will be able to transition into the new school year full recharged and ready to take on the day! Additional quick breakfast recipes and school-friendly snacks, see quericavida.com for more.

-Brandpoint