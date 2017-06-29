Forest Hills/South Queens Focus: June 29-July 5, 2017

Share 0

Boston University has named several Queens students to its dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester—including Rego Park’s Eric Chan, Elizabeth Didykalo and Su Htwe; Forest Hills’ Rohan Shetty and Maggie Wu; Ozone Park’s Kirk Jagdeo; Howard Beach’s Danielle Fitzpatrick; Rockaway Park’s Christine Cincotta; Oakland Gardens’ Sueun Hong, Sabrina Huang, Jeffrey Lin, Vigunthaan Tharmarajah and Justin Wong; College Point’s Andrea Cheng; Flushing’s Nicholas Boukis, Courtney Liang, Saira Majid, Megan Wong and Helen Zou; Fresh Meadows’ Elton Cheung; Bellerose’s Elayne Pereira; Astoria’s Kamilla Bernardes, Vassileia Kazee, Nicholas Niculescu, Sui Fung and Justin Wong; Elmhurst’s Shimrani Banik, Danny Chen, Tyler Chin, Christina DeSimone and Vinay Khemlani; Sunnyside’s Elliott Weinstein; Jackson Heights’ Montana Rispoli; Hollis’ Quazi Johir, Morgan D. Lee and Brian Yap; and Rosedale’s Keena Anthony. To make the list, students must earn a 3.5 grade point average and be a full-time student.

The Georgia Institute of Technology has added Howard Beach’s Anthony Markevitch to its dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

To make the list, students must obtain a 3.0 grade point average.