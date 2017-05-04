4-Year-Old Survives Fall Out Of Window

Share 0

A 4-year-old girl fell out of the second-story window of her family’s Woodhaven home on Saturday afternoon, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police identified the child as Ariana Mohamed. EMS and neighbors at the scene reported that after the child fell, her grandfather found her unconscious on the ground. He reportedly gave the child CPR.

Police said that they do not know how the child fell out of the window, but witnesses said that the child was playing near the window when she fell to the concrete alleyway below.

After EMS arrived, Mohamed was still unconscious. She was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where she regained consciousness and is now in stable condition.

-Jon Cronin