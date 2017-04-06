Western Queens Focus: April 6-12, 2017

Share 0

Delaware Valley University announced that it has accepted several Queens students— including East Elmhurst’s Shantel Mena and Corona’s Janice Olivares—for acceptance for the fall 2017 semester.

The University of Albany announced that two western Queens students—Corona’s Nikaurys Lantigua and Sunnyside’s Brian Pollard—have been added to the Tau Sigma National Honor Society, which recognizes and promotes the academic excellence and involvement of transfer students.

Several local members of the Army National Guard were recently welcomed to their units during a battle handoff ceremony at the Jamaica Armory. Corona’s Pvt. Daniel Cepeda Rivera joined 222nd Chemical Company and Ridgewood’s Pfc. Juan Tacuri became a member of 145th Maintenance Company.

East Elmhurst’s Kevin Salinas has been selected by the Advisement Services Center at the University of Albany to be a peer advisor for the spring 2017 semester. Peer advisors are a highly select and comprehensively trained team of students who seek to assist in the college transition.

Woodside’s Audrey Castaneda Walker participated in Ohio Wesleyan’s spring break interfaith service this week. Castaneda Walker traveled to San Diego as part of the Gender, Sexuality and Immigration:

Navigating Overlapping Realities team. During the event, student teams worked to deepen understanding of persons of diverse faiths, philosophies and perspectives.

Maspeth High School students voted—by a 65 percent margin—for a soup kitchen fundraising project during an election on how to spend a $100,000 allocation to the school. More than 1,000 students cast their votes for various projects, such as an upgraded auditorium. However, the winning project was Empty Bowls, a soup kitchen-styled project that provides handmade bowls from staff and students in exchange for cash donations to a local food bank.