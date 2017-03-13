Share 1

News Middle Village

What kind of News Middle Village are you interested in? Is it entertainment or schools sports? Maybe you like to know about sales and discounts for your shopping trips. Do you want to know about the local politics or do you need to find a new apartment? Did you know that all of this news can be found in the Queens Tribune? Actually this weekly newspaper can supply you with plenty more News Middle Village.

For many years the people of Queens have looked forward to all the interesting information this paper brings to them. It is also great for outsiders who are unfamiliar with the Queens geography. The Blue Book edition is packed with subway maps, railroad maps, and information on where you can find hospitals, senior centers, police, libraries and schools. If you are looking relocate and need to know where there are apartments for rent or homes for sale you can look at the real estate section. There is an opinion segment that helps you choose who is the best dentist or where do get the best haircut in town.

This newspaper also covers news that is happening all over the country. It’s a little bit of both. The Queens Tribune is free. You can grab a copy at a local convenience store, a library or wherever newspapers are sold. Don’t be left out of the circle of News Middle Village; be informed weekly with the Queens Tribune.