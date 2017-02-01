Share 0

News Elmhurst

Waking up to trustworthy News Elmhurst is important in the morning. It can set the tone for the rest of the day. Take the time to read the Queens Tribune. This weekly newspaper is packed with valuable information about sports, entertainment, school and local political issues. There are all kinds of different sections that will give you news on specific topics. If you’re looking to move to Queens the real estate marketplace section gives you contact information about home sales and usually has a spotlight on a particular town. The Queens Today section gives you schedules on plays and special events for the week. There are monthly editions to this local News Elmhurst paper. These are the Best of Queens and the Blue Book. These can help you navigate through Queens with subway maps, railroad maps and bus routes. Seniors can find out where the senior centers are as well as help on obtaining medical help. You can find copies of the Queens Tribune in Flushing, Forest Hills, Bayside, Eastern, Western and Southern Queens. This newspaper has been in publication since 1970 and thousands of residents depend on it weekly. The Queens Tribune will give you the most dependable local News Elmhurst. When you are visiting your local store pick up a free copy. The more you know the smarter you are.