Share 0

News Corona

Since the Queens Tribune has many valuable articles about local News Corona, I am going to tell about the part I feel is most important. That is the Blue Book version that is published as an edition once a month. This edition is broken up into five different sections. The first section is called the Queens Blueprint, which includes a Queens almanac, a Census, and a guide to Queens along with helplines. Second is Governing Queens which features information about Politics. Sections on the NY City Council, NY State Assembly, NY State Senate and the Queens Borough Hall can be found here. Don’t forget the judicial review involving the Queens courts. Next is the at your service section that includes help navigating though the police department, fire department, post offices, animal shelters, libraries, museums, education and cemeteries. You can see how this News Corona is so valuable to new and old residents of Queens. The Health and Senior section is a complete and thorough piece of information that can help any senior find out how to get assistance, where the senior centers are, where to get food at pantries and finding where the hospitals and doctors’ offices are located. Finally, the Business and Transportation section gives you maps on the Long Island Railroad, subways, and bus routes and shows you where the businesses are. Pick up a copy of this section of News Corona. You will be thankful you have a fully packed map of some of the most important parts of Queens.