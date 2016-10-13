32nd Annual Great Neck Plaza AutoFest And Street Festival

Share 0

The Great Neck Plaza Business Improvement District is proud to announce that the 32nd Annual United Capital Corporation AutoFest and Street Festival will be held on Sunday, October 16 (rain date Sunday, October 23) from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature classic and special edition automobiles, along with live entertainment and fun events for all ages.

This year’s Autofest and Street Festival will showcase classic BMW motorcycles and cars from the internationally acclaimed collection of Long Island’s own Peter Nettesheim. He is recognized as one of the world’s foremost classic BMW motorcycle experts, and is often called upon to consult with BMW Germany.

“We are thrilled to include Peter’s collection in our line-up for this year’s AutoFest,” said Jay Corn, Great Neck Plaza BID vice president and events committee chairperson. “Our show has always provided a unique, close-up look at these classic and special edition cars for our festival visitors. This year, with the addition of several of Mr. Nettesheim’s priceless BMW motorcycles, our festival goers will be treated to a truly special experience.”

The day-long event draws residents from Great Neck and neighboring communities to enjoy live entertainment and activities. Performances will include the Meade Brothers, a favorite local band from Manhasset; Nina Et Cetera, a well-known singer of ‘60s music; and Banjo Rascals, a popular band that performs music from all generations. Children can enjoy fun activities, including rock climbing walls, a petting zoo, carnival games and inflatable bouncers—along with great performances by Katya’s School of Dance.

Michael Lamoretti, President of United Capital Corporation, the festival’s name sponsor, noted, “Every year, we support the Great Neck Plaza BID’s AutoFest because it’s a unique way to give back to our community. It’s great to see members of the Great Neck community and people from the entire metropolitan area come together to enjoy the day.”

Log onto www.shopgreatneck.com or call (516) 829-1301 to learn more about the Great Neck Plaza BID and this year’s AutoFest and Street Festival.