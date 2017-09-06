20th Council District Race Gets More Contentious

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Alison Tan, a City Council candidate for the 20th district, accused her opponent, Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing), of sexism on Tuesday, after Koo reportedly said that “angry moms can’t accomplish much.” But the Koo campaign said that the comments were merely a play on Tan’s own words.

The exchange is the latest escalation of an already contentious campaign that has been laced with personal attacks from both sides.

Koo’s comments reportedly were made during an interview with the TimesLedger, when he criticized Tan’s campaign for being overly negative about Flushing. Tan described the comments as an “insult to working mothers.”

“Let me remind this out of touch, sexist politician that there is no place for his sexist politics,” she said in a statement. “I am an ‘angry mom’ because the problems that affect my children and my neighbors’ children have only gotten worse during Koo’s ineffective eight years in office.”

The Koo campaign tried to push back against the claims, saying that Tan has called herself an “angry mom” in the past, citing several news reports regarding Tan’s announcement of her candidacy.

“I want to be a council member in the City Council and a force to be reckoned with as an angry mom,” she said in those reports.

Jon Greenfield, communications director for the Koo campaign, said that Koo’s comments were a reference to that.

“Allison Tan has publicly characterized herself as an ‘angry’ candidate since the beginning of this campaign—she has proven this by being the consummate bomb-thrower, raising all sorts of dubious and outright false claims about the community and Council Member Koo’s long record of public service,” he said. “Angry candidates bought and sold by real estate with no solutions or policies to offer can’t accomplish much at all, and that is what the council member was speaking to in his remarks.”

The 20th District’s primary campaign has been littered with fiery and, often, personal accusations. When Tan called on Koo to stop selling cigarettes in his pharmacies, Koo responded by accusing Tan of being a smoker herself. When Tan accused Koo of catering to the real estate industry, Koo chided her for living in a luxury condo. Tan has also accused Koo of living in a residence in Port Washington, instead of in his district, a claim that Koo has denied.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.