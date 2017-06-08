2017 City Council Campaign Finance Contributions

Share 0

For candidates seeking to run for elected office in New York City, this week marks a significant date—June 6 was the first day for signing designating petitions, which enable potential officeholders to get on the ballot.

Although the next campaign financial disclosure deadline is not until Aug. 11, the Queens Tribune has put together a list of candidates who are running for city offices and included the amount of money they have raised so far as well as how much they have spent. The figures are based on reports by the city’s Board of Elections.

Information on who is contributing to specific candidates will be detailed in later stories.