115th Precinct: Stabbing

Stabbing – The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 115th Precinct.

It was reported to police that on Saturday, Sept. 24, at approximately 3:30 p.m., five unidentified individuals approached a 30-year-old male and 31-year-old female in the vicinity of 37th Avenue and 98th Street, where they stabbed the male in the back and forcibly removed $160 from the female, then fled in an unknown direction. The male victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital where he was treated and released.

The individuals are described as follows: Individual #1. Hispanic male, 5’8”, 145 to 155 lbs., and was wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and a hat. Individual #2. Hispanic male, 5’10”, 150 to 170 lbs., and was wearing a white t-shirt, and blue hat. Individual #3. Hispanic male, 5’7”, 140 lbs., and was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue hat. Individual #4. Hispanic male, 5’8”, 150 to 160 lbs., and was wearing a blue shirt and blue hat. Individual #5. Hispanic male, 5’9”, 160 to 180 lbs., and was wearing a dark color t-shirt, dark color hat and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to any incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.