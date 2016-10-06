115th Precinct: Robbery

Share 1

ROBBERY – The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 115th Precinct.

It was reported to police that on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at approximately 11:40 p.m., two unidentified individuals approached a 41-year-old male victim in front of 81-03 Roosevelt Ave., where they punched him in face and forcibly removed his cell phone and $80, then fled. The male victim suffered injuries to his face and elbows and was removed to Elmhurst Hospital where he was treated and released. The individuals are described as follows: Individual #1: Male Hispanic, 5’.6”to 5’.8”, 210 to 230 lbs., with tattoos on his arms and was wearing a gray t-shirt, and jeans. Individual #2: Male Hispanic, 5’.8”, 170 to 190 lbs., and was wearing a dark color t-shirt and shorts.