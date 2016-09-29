115th Precinct: Forcible Touching

Share 0

Forcible Touching – It was reported to police that on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an unidentified individual grabbed the buttocks of a female victim while she was walking in the vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue and 89th Street. The unidentified individual fled in an unknown direction. He is described as a male Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5’5” to 5’8”; 180 lbs. and last seen wearing a gray striped shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

