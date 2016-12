Share 0

Bank Robbery –

It was reported to police that on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at approximately 4:25 p.m., a male entered 31-05 30th Ave. (JP Morgan Chase Bank). The male approached a 50-year-old male teller and passed a demand note but fled without any money. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

The individual is described as a white male in his thirties, 5’4”, 150 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a dark winter hat and dark glasses.