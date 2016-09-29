113th Precinct: Shooting Death

Share 0

Shooting Death – On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 6:33 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a male shot inside of the Sunshine Deli, 111-08 Merrick Blvd., within the confines of the 113th Precinct.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 46-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS responded to the location and declared the victim deceased at the scene.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. The deceased was identified as Mamadou N. Diallo, 46-year-old male, of Jamaica.