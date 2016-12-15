113th Precinct: Robbery

Share 0

Robbery –

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects of a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 113th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to the police that on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 3:20 p.m., three individuals entered a store located at 114-24 Farmers Blvd., two of the individuals stood by the door, while the third individual approached the 38-year-old male victim and displayed a firearm demanding money. The victim complied and the individuals fled the location with an undetermined amount of cash. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The individual is a male, Black, light complexion, approximately 22-26 years of age, 5’9’-6’0” tall, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.