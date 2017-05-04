111th Precinct: Robbery

Share 0

ROBBERY —

A 38-year-old Bayside man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred in February in Bayside, police said.

Peter Pocius, of 209-66 45th Road, was arrested on April 22 and charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. He was alleged to have entered JD’s Saloon on 35th Avenue around 3 a.m. on Feb. 27, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the 35-year-old man working at the bar.

The employee complied and allegedly gave Pocius approximately $700 in cash. Pocius allegedly fled the location in an unknown direction.