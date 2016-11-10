111th Precinct: Grand Larceny

Share 0

Grand Larceny – The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the person of interest wanted for questioning in regards to a grand larceny within the confines of the 111 Precinct. The circumstances are as follows:

It has been reported to police that on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at approximately 10:32 p.m., the individual used the 27-year-old male’s credit card information to make a purchase at Dunkin Donuts, located at 219-11 Hillside Ave. He is described as a Black male, last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white design on the front.