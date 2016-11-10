110th Precinct: Pedestrian Fatality

Share 0

Pedestrian Fatality – On Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 11:31 p.m., police officers responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 104th Street and 41st Avenue within the confines of the 110th Precinct.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 46-year-old male lying in the crosswalk unconscious and unresponsive with severe head and body trauma. EMS responded and transported the male to Elmhurst Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation conducted by NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad revealed that a dark colored SUV made a left turn from southbound 104th Street to eastbound 41st Avenue when he struck the pedestrian. The vehicle continued eastbound on 41st Avenue fleeing the scene. The identification is pending proper family notification.