110th Precinct: Man Discovered Dead, Bank Robbery, Fatal Vehicle Collision

MAN DISCOVERED DEAD —

Police said that they discovered the body of a man on Saturday in Elmhurst after responding to a 911 call.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, police responded to the call at 95th Street and 41st Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered an unidentified man in his 30s who was unconscious and unresponsive. EMS transported the man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

BANK ROBBERY —

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman suspected in a bank robbery in Corona.

Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 16, the woman entered a New York Community Bank, located at 51-13 108th St., approached the 21-year-old female bank teller and passed a note demanding money. The bank teller complied and the suspect fled the location with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-five-inch black woman who weighs approximately 170 pounds, has a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a black coat, black hat and black sunglasses.

FATAL VEHICLE COLLISION —

A man was killed on Sept. 10 after crashing his motorcycle on the Grand Central Parkway, police said.

Just after 5 a.m., police responded to a call of a collision involving a motorcycle on the westbound Grand Central Parkway near exit nine. Upon arrival, police observed a 25-year-old man who was unconscious and unresponsive on the side of the road.

EMS pronounced the man, whose name has not been released, dead. An investigation determined that the man had been traveling westbound on the parkway when he lost control of a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle, struck a guardrail and was ejected from the bike. The motorcycle continued onto the roadway without the man and was subsequently struck by a 2011 Nissan SUV driven by a 59-year-old woman.

The motorcycle became lodged underneath the SUV, causing debris and sparks to fly off it. A 2009 Lincoln sedan operated by a 50-year-old woman was behind the Nissan and caught fire as a result of the sparks given off by the motorcycle.

EMS transported the 59-year-old woman to Booth Memorial Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries to her neck and back.