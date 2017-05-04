110th Precinct: Grand Larceny

Share 0

GRAND LARCENY —

A 25-year-old Elmhurst man has been accused of stealing $41,600 and attempting to steal an additional $10,000 from an 86-year-old man in January by making the victim believe that he was his grandson and had been arrested for marijuana possession in the Dominican Republic and needed bail money, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said.

Andrew Sanders, of 90-48 Corona Ave., was arraigned last Thursday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Toni Cimino on grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property charges. The defendant, who could face up to seven years in prison if convicted, was held on $10,000 bail and ordered to return to court on May 11.

“This case sadly represents an all too common scenario in which an alleged con artist will unscrupulously take advantage of an older person by playing on their love and concern for younger family members to rob them of substantial amounts of their hard-earned savings,” the DA said.