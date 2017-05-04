109th Precinct: Homicide

Share 0

HOMICIDE —

A 51-year-old homeless man was arrested after he is alleged to have fatally stabbed a teenager at an internet café in Flushing on April 26, police said.

Paul Kim, who has no home address, was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Yangpu Fan, a 19-year-old from Flushing.

The victim was involved in an altercation with Kim at an internet café, located at 38-19 Union St. in Flushing. Fan was taken to Booth Memorial Hospital with a stab wound to the torso and was later pronounced dead. Kim was arrested at the internet café and a knife was recovered at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.