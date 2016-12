Share 0

Grand Larceny –

It was reported to police that on Thursday, Dec. 1, at approximately 2:55 p.m., an 18-year-old female victim was about to enter the platform of the Main Street subway station when an unidentified male approached her from behind, grabbed her headphones and fled the station to parts unknown.

The individual is described as a Hispanic male, 5’7”, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and was carrying a gray backpack.