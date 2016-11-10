109th Precinct: Grand Larceny

Share 0

Grand Larceny – The New York City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance with identifying an individual wanted for questioning in connection to a grand larceny incident which occurred within the confines of the 109th Precinct. The details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 1 p.m., inside of Sunny Day Nail Spa, 136-87 37th Ave., an unidentified male entered the location and removed an unattended purse belonging to a 50-year-old female victim. The purse contained approximately $1,300 and miscellaneous items.

The individual is described as an adult Hispanic male with black hair who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray v-neck sweater, a black jacket and jeans.