109th Precinct: Assault

ASSAULT —

Police are searching for a woman who assaulted an elderly man and shouted an anti-Asian sentiment at him on a bus in Flushing on March 7.

Around 11:30 a.m., the woman pushed the 68-year-old man while traveling on a NYCTA Q20 bus. She then told the man that she hated Asians and hit him on his head with an umbrella, police said.

The victim suffered pain, but did not go to a hospital. The woman then exited the bus at Main Street and Kissena Boulevard. She is described as a light skinned woman who was wearing glasses, a red baseball hat and a coat.