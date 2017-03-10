109th Precinct: Assault

Share 0

ASSAULT –

Police are searching for a woman who failed to pay for services at a business and then struck a man with her car in College Point.

On Feb. 26, the suspect exited Spa Castle, located at 131-11 11th Ave. in College Point, without paying for services and got into a dark colored sedan. A 21-year-old male employee approached the vehicle and was subsequently struck by it, police said. EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was treated for bruising and pain to the body.

The suspect was described as a heavy set black woman with black hair who was wearing glasses, police said.