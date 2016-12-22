108th Precinct: Robbery

Share 0

Robbery –

It was reported to police that on Sunday, Dec. 11, at approximately 7:40 a.m., a silver Nissan Maxima pulled into a gas station located at 69-02 Queens Blvd. The front passenger of that vehicle displayed a firearm to a 62-year-old male attendant and demanded money. The suspect fled in his vehicle westbound on Queens Boulevard with $130. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident. The individual is described as a male last seen wearing a mask and was armed with a firearm. He was inside a silver Nissan Maxima, model year 2004-2008.

Anyone with information in regards to any incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging on to the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.