CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT—

Police are searching for two men who installed skimming devices onto ATM machines at an HSBC Bank in Woodside on Feb. 11.

The two men, who have been described as white males, installed the devices on machines at the bank, located at 51-20 Northern Blvd., around 1 p.m. The suspects are wanted on charges of criminal possession of a forgery device.