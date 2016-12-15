107th Precinct: Grand Larceny

Share 0

Grand Larceny –

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male and female wanted in connection with a grand larceny in transit within the confines of the 107th Precinct/Transit District 20. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2:30 p.m., the victim, a 28-year-old male awoke on a bench inside the Briarwood E/F train subway station and discovered that his laptop bag had been removed. The bag contained a Lenovo laptop valued at $1,000, iPhone chargers, a t-shirt and neck tie, prescription medication, credit/debit cards and other banking-related documents. A subsequent and ongoing investigation yielded the attached surveillance video that shows: 1) an unidentified white female who used the victim’s Chase Sapphire credit card to make a $117.50 MetroCard purchase on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the 110th Street subway station on the Lexington Avenue line, in the confines of the 23rd Precinct/ Transit District 4. 2) an unidentified black male who used the victim’s Chase Sapphire credit card to make a $362.53 purchase of a flat-screen TV and a GoPhone on Sunday, Nov. 20, at a Target store located at 517 East 117th St., in the confines of the 25th Precinct.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.