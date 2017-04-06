107th Precinct: Forcible Touching

Share 0

FORCIBLE TOUCHING —

A man groped several women while aboard a bus in the confines of the 107th Precinct during several incidents in October, November and December.

Three women, each of whom is 18 years old, told police that an unidentified man grabbed their buttocks while they were riding the Q76 bus. During each incident, the suspect groped the women after they had boarded the bus at Francis Lewis Boulevard and Horace Harding Expressway around 3 p.m.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 35-year-old man wearing a red winter coat.