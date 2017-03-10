106th Precinct: Robbery

Share 0

ROBBERY –

Two individuals are being sought for a robbery on Feb. 28 in Flushing, police said.

Around 4:10 p.m., two individuals approached three male victims— two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old— in front of 33-46 Linden Place in Flushing, removed one of the 16-year-old’s belts, the second 16-year-old’s back pack and the 17-year-old’s wallet, police said. The suspects then fled northbound on Linden Place.

One suspect has been described as a six-foot-one-inch black male who is believed to be 18 to 20 years old. The suspect, who weighed approximately 220 pounds, was last seen wearing a green jacket, light blue sweater, sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

The second suspect was described as a five-foot-five-inch black male, also 18 to 20 years old, who was believed to weigh approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and dark colored sneakers.