106th Precinct: Homicide

HOMICIDE –

A 22-year-old South Ozone Park man was pronounced dead after police found body inside a vehicle in Ozone Park on Feb. 15.

Craig Days, who lived on Lincoln Avenue in Ozone Park, was found with gunshot wounds to the head and neck inside a vehicle in front of 116-36 Van Wyck Expressway in South Ozone Park around 6:20 p.m., police said. EMS transported the vehicle to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead two days later.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.