106th Precinct: Grand Larceny

GRAND LARCENY —

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a grand larceny that occurred on March 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Just after 1 a.m., the suspect was caught on surveillance video inside the 7-Eleven store located at the airport using a stolen credit card from a 62-year-old woman, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30 years with an average build and short cropped black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket and a gray shirt.