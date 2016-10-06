105th Precinct: Fatal Car Accident

Share 0

Fatal Car Accident – On Monday, Sept. 19, at 6:31 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and 144th Terrace within the confines of the 105th Precinct.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 54-year-old female with injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle. EMS responded and removed the female to Jamaica Hospital in serious condition. The female was later transferred to Cornell Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries on Sept. 29.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 65-year-old male operating a 2002 GMC was driving in the middle lane when he struck the pedestrian who was crossing the street at the location. The driver remained at the scene. There are no arrests and an investigation is being conducted by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad. The victim was Dian McLean, a 54-year-old female, who lives at 138-45 Springfield Boulevard, Queens.