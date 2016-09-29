104th Precinct: L Train Robbery

Share 0

L Train Robbery – The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 104th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Monday, Sept. 19, at approximately 5 p.m., inside of the Halsey Street “L” subway station, one of the suspects approached the 17- and 16-year-old male victims as they were about to pay their fares at the turnstiles, displayed a handgun and demanded their money. The 17-year-old took his money out and placed it on the ground. The first suspect picked it up and walked to a staircase where the second suspect was standing as a lookout. The two suspects fled the station to the street area.

The first individual is a male, Black, 25-years-old, 5’8”; last seen wearing a light blue jean jacket, light blue jeans and dark colored baseball cap. The second individual is a male, Hispanic, 25 years old, 5’8”; last seen wearing a pink shirt and brown pants.