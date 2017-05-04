104th Precinct: Grand Larceny

Share 0

GRAND LARCENY —

Police said they are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a theft that occurred in Middle Village.

On March 5, a 39-year-old realized that his credit card numbers and personal information had been compromised and that the person who stole them had used the information to withdraw cash from various banks and purchase merchandise from different businesses across the Bronx and Yonkers, police said.

The total monetary value of the merchandise and cash withdrawn totaled over $9,000. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a beard who was last seen wearing a dark colored, hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket and dark colored cap.