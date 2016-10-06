104th Precinct: Grand Deli Robbery

Share 0

Grand Deli Robbery – It was reported to police that on Thursday Sept. 29, at approximately 12:35 a.m., inside of Grand Deli at 66-10 Grand Ave., the individual approached the 34-year-old male employee, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the register. When the victim refused the individual’s demands, the individual forcibly removed approximately $150 from the register. He then fled the store westbound on Grand Avenue.

The individual is described as a white male, approximately 20 years old, 6’1” to 6’2”; last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater, light blue jeans and black sneakers.