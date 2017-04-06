104th Precinct: Assault

Share 0

ASSAULT —

Police said they are searching for the operator of a vehicle who is wanted in connection to an assault that occurred in Middle Village on March 28.

Just after 1 a.m., a 55-year-old woman was walking near Eliot Avenue and 69th Street when a vehicle pulled up alongside her and the driver discharged a projectile that struck the victim in the face, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene to parts unknown. The victim sustained a small laceration to her face and was treated and released at her residence, police said.

The individuals are described as white males who were driving a late model white sedan that was last seen traveling westbound on Eliot Avenue.