104th Precinct: Assault

ASSAULT —

Police said that they are searching for three individuals wanted in connection with an assault that took place on July 15 in Ridgewood.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the individuals approached two men—a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old—in front of 10-55 Wyckoff Ave., engaged in a verbal dispute and assaulted them.

The suspects punched the victims in the face and body and, in addition, the assailants cut the victims with sharp objects.

The victims suffered lacerations to their faces and heads and were removed to Jamaica Hospital, where they were listed in serious, but stable, condition. The suspects fled the scene eastbound on Norman Avenue inside of a dark colored, four-door sedan.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants. The second individual is a Hispanic man who was wearing red pants, while the third suspect is a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark colored baseball cap and dark colored pants.