103rd Precinct: Shooting

Shooting – The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the unidentified individual depicted in the attached photograph in connection to an assault (non-fatal shooting) incident that occurred within the confines of the 103 Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Sunday, October 23, 2016 at 2 a.m., a 16-year-old male victim was punched by three unknown males, and was shot once to the face in front of 179-08 90th Avenue. The victim was removed to an area hospital in stable condition for treatment.

The individuals being sought are described as three Hispanic males, wearing hooded sweatshirts.