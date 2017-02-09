103rd Precinct: Assault

Share 0

ASSAULT — A 27-year-old man was attacked in Jamaica on Jan. 14 after a suspect began insulting him about his sexual orientation, police said.

The victim was exiting the Jamaica Center Parsons Boulevard/Archer Avenue subway station around 9:30 p.m. when an unidentified individual made derogatory statements regarding the victim’s sexual orientation. The suspect then punched the victim in the face and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. The suspect has been described as a five-foot-seven-inch to five-foot-eight-inch black man between the ages of 28 to 33 years who was believed to weigh between 260 and 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, green hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and burgundy jacket.